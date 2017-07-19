Roger Waters Debuts Haunting Video for ‘Wait for Her’

By Hayden Wright

This year, Roger Waters released Is This the Life We Really Want?, his long-awaited collection of solo material that coincides with a tour. Waters just released the video for “Wait for Her” and it’s a moving juxtaposition of studio footage (featuring Waters) and the story of a flamenco dancer haunted by painful memories.

Waters’ new music tackles daunting political issues of the day and he’s continued as an outspoken activist: This week he’s doubled down on his criticism of Radiohead for performing a concert in Tel Aviv. From striking music videos to impassioned political stances in real life, Waters has made his Is This The Life We Really Want? chapter a colorful one.

Watch the new clip below.