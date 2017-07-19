Karlson & McKenzie Talk To the Kayem Fenway Hot Dog Winner

We had Ken Allard on this morning. He is the winner of the Kayem Fenway Park Hot Dog creation contest out of 600 entries. We also had Dave “The Sausage Guy” Littlefield in studio also for National Hot Dog day.

Ken made the North End Frank with pesto, arugula, sun dried tomato, roasted red peppers and mozzarella. Kevin wanted to know how it was all put together and it’s the toppings. Ken was at a press conference, got a personalized dinner, tickets to a game with a room for the night and also some cold hard cash.

Dave said it was a healthy hot dog and Pete thought it was great. Heather and the rest of the guys went over other toppings that could be on the hot dog. Ken said the hot dog will be on sale for the rest of the season.

Pete was jealous that he was able to sit next to Red Sox Skipper John Farrell. The Sausage guy wanted to know how it call came together and Ken said he was scrolling through Facebook coming across it then submitted his entry. Snappy Dog chimed in saying they would like to also use the recipe.

Happy National Hot Dog Day Everyone!

