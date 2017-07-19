Does That Make Me A Bad Person?

Mark had a roommate and they share a computer but the problem is that his roommate has a porn watching problem. The computer they are using is also a work computer. He wanted to know if it makes him a bad person for putting a program on it to block all porn.

Kevin thought he was at the beginning but eventually changed his mind after some talking with Heather and Pete.

Sarah wanted to know if she was a bad person for throwing out her husband’s high school reunion invitations because she doesn’t want to go.

Kevin believes he would’ve tossed his wife’s if he saw it while Heather said she’s bad but Pete said if he has high school friends he still keeps in contact with then maybe.

An anonymous caller said that his ex-wife kept the house in a divorce and is now living with the guy she cheated on him with. Turns out they have smart thermostat that can be controlled wirelessly so he’s been screwing with it. Listen to how they ruled on it and why Bobby left his buddy in a snowbank.

