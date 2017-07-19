Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 19 in Classic Rock History

It’s the birthday of Queen guitarist Brian May! The musician earned a PHD from Imperial College in London in what subject?

Astrophysics

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 19th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1964: The Beatles hit the U.S. charts with the song “A Hard Days Night.” It was their 5th single to top the US charts in 1964 and helped promote the film of the same name.

1972: Boston's mayor Kevin White helped get Mick Jagger and Keith Richards out of a Warwick, Rhode Island jail so they could make their performance at the Boston Garden. The two were arrested after getting into a scuffle with a photographer. After Jagger and Richards played their "get out of jail free" card, the show went on at 12:30 in the morning.

1983: Abbey Road Studios in London opened for public tour.

1988: A California appeals court upheld a lower court's decision to dismiss a case against Ozzy Osbourne and CBS records. In 1984 a teenager allegedly killed himself after listening to Ozzy's song "Suicide Solution".

