Would Cha Chi Buy The Album John Lennon Signed Owned By His Killer?

Cha Chi took some of his precious time to come on the show this morning to discuss the double album that was signed by John Lennon for the man that eventually killed him.

The album in question is up for sale and has the autograph of the one Beatle Cha Chi doesn’t have a signature of. So we asked him, would you buy it Cha Chi? It’s going up for sale for about 1.5 million dollars (insert Dr. Evil laugh here) on the auction block.

Cha Chi doesn’t think he can own because it’s so sad and he couldn’t look at it everyday. He would like to see it but not own because of all the bad circumstances around it.

Kevin then asked Cha Chi if he would die for John Lennon?

Hear the podcast for his answer and if he participated in Ringo’s birthday request.

