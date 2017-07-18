What Happened to Metalhead Mike’s Car?

The show noticed that Metalhead Mike was in a bad mood this morning and Heather said rightfully so.

While he was on a date Friday night, someone went into his car and took his wallet along with his bag with all his radio stuff that included expensive headphones and a hard drive with years of work on it.

Mike explained how it all went down and how he realized it Monday instead of Friday night when it went down. Hear the discussion and the show speculate how it happened.

