Karlson & McKenzie Talk to the Tom Brady Corn Maze Owner

Sauchuck Farm is making the news for the new Tom Brady corn maze they have, which is growing as we speak.

After a few technical mishaps and talking about Lenny Clarke’s show with Gronk this Friday at Showcase Live, we got Scott on the phone to talk about the great maze they’ve concocted.

He talked about how they just flew a drone over it to get to see the mazes progress. The show offered some ideas like where to enter and exit, if there’ll be a spot to kiss TB12 and Pete brought up how you can walk right in the mouth.

Lenny then chimed in asking where it was and wanted to make sure everyone knew where Plympton was. Hear the whole interview and let us know if you decide to take the maze for a walk through.

