In A Hurry Senseless Survey

The woman this morning that picked up her phone was in a big hurry when Kevin called. She asked if it would be long because she had to go to work.

After a question about Vegas and if Winnie the Pooh would eat his friends, she questioned what Kevin was asking had to do with anything. Kevin asked if a tree fell, would an old person blame a millennial? She asked what is he talking about.

Kevin kept going with if she’d agree with the best part of getting up to get an apple is coming back with Doritos. She said you must be a nice guy but she needed to go.

After a masseuse question and calling Kevin a psycho, she finally hung during the last question.

Take a listen for yourself.

