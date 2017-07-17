What do Michigan Voters think of a Senator Kid Rock?

Kid Rock isn’t backing down from his Michigan Senate run and over the weekend Intern Brian just happened to have some cousins in town from Michigan.

He decided to get some opinions from registered Michigan voters on how they felt about Kid Rock running for office in their state.

Kevin thinks this is all just a promotional stunt for his new music and restaurant, but according to the voters it might not be a bad idea to have him in office.

Hear how the residents feel about the rocker aiming to represent them on the national stage, if they would vote for him and if they think he actually has a chance of winning.

We throw out a couple possible campaign slogans based on Kid Rock song titles, and ask who they think would have a better chance of being elected – Kid Rock or the Motor City Madman himself, Ted Nugent!

