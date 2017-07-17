The Organ Harvesting Senseless Survey

Today’s unlucky victim for the Monday edition of the senseless survey didn’t hang around too long, but Kevin still got in a couple of weird questions that must have left this man scratching his head.

We had a couple of music related questions, like if he likes song that help him remember how to spell things, and what his favorite song about ignoring children is.

One of the more disturbing questions asked on a senseless survey may have been Kevin’s pondering about what a public swimming pool at Walmart would be like, and we also wanted to find out if this man has ever been approached to star in an opioid induced constipation commercial.

The highlight of this morning’s call had to be Kevin’s question about one group harvesting another groups organs… Listen to hear all about it!

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.