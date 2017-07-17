Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Kevin Karlson Loves Rod Stewart & Talks With One of His Songwriters

July 17, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: Kevin Karlson, ROD STEWART

Kevin played Rod Stewart’s “Some Guys Have All The Luck” on the air this morning (we’re sorry) because he’s still riding high after catching the show over the weekend.

While he was going home, he caught a tweet that the guy that wrote the song is local! Kevin got in touch him and we talked to Dr. Jeff Fortgang.

Hear the conversation of Pete giving Kevin a little ribbing for it, the conversation between Jeff and Kevin about how it all went down including that he never met Rod Stewart or heard it until he was on a trip overseas.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston's Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX.

