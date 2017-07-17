Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 17 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler. Currently he endorses a personally approved ‘signature’ bass from what company?

Lakland

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 17th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1967: The Jimi Hendrix Experience was the opening act at a Monkees concert at the Forest Hills Tennis Stadium in New York.

1968: The Beatles animated movie "Yellow Submarine" opened at the London Pavilion attended by John, Paul and George.

1974: John Lennon was ordered by the U.S. immigration service to leave within 60 days or face deportation. He sued and after intense legal maneuverings the U.S. court of appeals overturned the deportation order in October of 1975. The action has since been exposed as a plot by the Nixon White House to remove or discredit dissidents critical of its policies.

1985: Jeff Beck quit his reunion tour with Rod Stewart after only three shows.

1994: Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley discovered some stolen Kiss costumes during a surprise visit to a Kiss convention in Pontiac, Michigan.

1996: Chas Chandler, the bassist for the Animals and the man who managed the Jimi Hendrix Experience died from heart problems at the age of 57.

In the WZLX ticket stash…

1974: David Bowie was at the Cape Cod Coliseum.