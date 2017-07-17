Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Boston Emissions 7/16/17: Something Sneaky, Hey Zeus, The Rationales, Tracy Bonham, The Vivs, Governor + Local Songs of the Week

@bostonemissions July 17, 2017 10:03 PM
Filed Under: anngelle wood, Boston Emissions, carissa johnson, eddie japan, Governor, hey zeus, local songs of the week, Mister Vertigo, Something Sneaky, sunday summer sessions, Test Meat, the rationales, The Vivs, tracy bonham, wbcn, WZLX

L I N K S

Email Boston Emissions  (please read submissions info)
Follow Boston Emissions +Facebook+Twitter | +Instagram | +TumblrLocal Music VenuesRock & Roll Rumble | Anngelle
Online at @bostonemissions | #bostonemissions #therockofboston #radioon 

 _______________________________________________________

Coming up on Sunday Summer Sessions:

Gene Dante & the Future Starlets, Carissa Johnson, The Rationales, Nate Rogers and The Unreliable Narrators, Set Fire, The Rupert Selection, Field Day, No Small Children & more….

 

sundaysummersessions Boston Emissions 7/16/17: Something Sneaky, Hey Zeus, The Rationales, Tracy Bonham, The Vivs, Governor + Local Songs of the Week

Boston Emissions Sunday Summer Sessions

Local Songs of the Week + 7/16/17

3] Test Meat – If You Wanna
testmeat.bandcamp.com
–Sat, July 22 at O’Brien’s Allston for Grub, Sweat and Beers

2] Eddie Japan – 1AM from Golden Age, 2017
–Boston release show Sat, July 29 at Great Scott, Allston with Abbie Barrett, Janae Halstead

1] Mister Vertigo – No Myth
https://mistervertigo.bandcamp.com/track/no-myth

 

 

 

Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, July 16, 2017

 

Tracy Bonham – Navy Bean
–Burdens of Being Upright anniversary re-imagined, Modern Burdens is coming. Tracy has been recording with the likes of Tanya Donelly, Kay Hanley, and Fred Armisen… sortof.

tb Boston Emissions 7/16/17: Something Sneaky, Hey Zeus, The Rationales, Tracy Bonham, The Vivs, Governor + Local Songs of the Week

 

Will Dailey – I Would Die 4 U

The Year Million – Something Better

Animal Flag – Sensation

Hey Zeus – Gilded
–Sat, July 22 Grub, Sweat and Beers, at O’Brien’s Allston
Music at 4:00

grub Boston Emissions 7/16/17: Something Sneaky, Hey Zeus, The Rationales, Tracy Bonham, The Vivs, Governor + Local Songs of the Week

 

Concealed Creatures – Behind the Crowd (Circa 2001)

Dambuilders – Shrine – Encoder, 1994

The Rationales – Ready To Go from Upstream, 2017
–Release show Thurs Aug 3 Middle East down with special guests Oldjack, The Curtis Mayflower, Red Red Rockit, Nate Rogers and The Unreliable Narrators

The Vivs – What A Drag from Odds, 2017

Governor – Snake That Eats Itself, 2017

Camden – Talk About You

Something Sneaky live on Boston Emissions
– song titles go here

Something Sneaky – Brighten
–Mon, Aug 14 at Charlie’s Kitchen with Spelling, Honeymooner, Peace Prize

…..

Ted Billings – American Bedrooms

Graneros – Praying

Carissa Johnson – You Lost You
–Friday, July 21 at The Sinclair, Cambridge with STL GLD, Sidewalk Driver, Dutch Rebelle

18518014 10155071340235289 7049202801709689542 o Boston Emissions 7/16/17: Something Sneaky, Hey Zeus, The Rationales, Tracy Bonham, The Vivs, Governor + Local Songs of the Week

More from Boston Emissions with Anngelle Wood
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live