Boston Emissions 7/16/17: Something Sneaky, Hey Zeus, The Rationales, Tracy Bonham, The Vivs, Governor + Local Songs of the Week

Coming up on Sunday Summer Sessions:
Gene Dante & the Future Starlets, Carissa Johnson, The Rationales, Nate Rogers and The Unreliable Narrators, Set Fire, The Rupert Selection, Field Day, No Small Children & more….
Local Songs of the Week + 7/16/17
3] Test Meat – If You Wanna
testmeat.bandcamp.com
–Sat, July 22 at O’Brien’s Allston for Grub, Sweat and Beers
2] Eddie Japan – 1AM from Golden Age, 2017
–Boston release show Sat, July 29 at Great Scott, Allston with Abbie Barrett, Janae Halstead
1] Mister Vertigo – No Myth
https://mistervertigo.bandcamp.com/track/no-myth
…
Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, July 16, 2017
Tracy Bonham – Navy Bean
–Burdens of Being Upright anniversary re-imagined, Modern Burdens is coming. Tracy has been recording with the likes of Tanya Donelly, Kay Hanley, and Fred Armisen… sortof.
Will Dailey – I Would Die 4 U
The Year Million – Something Better
Animal Flag – Sensation
Hey Zeus – Gilded
–Sat, July 22 Grub, Sweat and Beers, at O’Brien’s Allston
Music at 4:00
Concealed Creatures – Behind the Crowd (Circa 2001)
Dambuilders – Shrine – Encoder, 1994
The Rationales – Ready To Go from Upstream, 2017
–Release show Thurs Aug 3 Middle East down with special guests Oldjack, The Curtis Mayflower, Red Red Rockit, Nate Rogers and The Unreliable Narrators
The Vivs – What A Drag from Odds, 2017
Governor – Snake That Eats Itself, 2017
Camden – Talk About You
Something Sneaky live on Boston Emissions
song titles go here
–
–
–
Something Sneaky – Brighten
–Mon, Aug 14 at Charlie’s Kitchen with Spelling, Honeymooner, Peace Prize
@somethingSNEAKY played a special Summer Session tonight. Thank you!#sundaysummersessions #bostonrock #bostonradio #radioon #rockofboston pic.twitter.com/zERbwRvclT
— Boston Emissions (@bostonemissions) July 17, 2017
…..
Ted Billings – American Bedrooms
Graneros – Praying
Carissa Johnson – You Lost You
–Friday, July 21 at The Sinclair, Cambridge with STL GLD, Sidewalk Driver, Dutch Rebelle