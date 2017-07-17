Boston Emissions 7/16/17: Something Sneaky, Hey Zeus, The Rationales, Tracy Bonham, The Vivs, Governor + Local Songs of the Week

L I N K S

Coming up on Sunday Summer Sessions:

Gene Dante & the Future Starlets, Carissa Johnson, The Rationales, Nate Rogers and The Unreliable Narrators, Set Fire, The Rupert Selection, Field Day, No Small Children & more….

Local Songs of the Week + 7/16/17

3] Test Meat – If You Wanna

testmeat.bandcamp.com

–Sat, July 22 at O’Brien’s Allston for Grub, Sweat and Beers



2] Eddie Japan – 1AM from Golden Age, 2017

–Boston release show Sat, July 29 at Great Scott, Allston with Abbie Barrett, Janae Halstead

1] Mister Vertigo – No Myth

https://mistervertigo.bandcamp.com/track/no-myth

…

Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, July 16, 2017

Tracy Bonham – Navy Bean

–Burdens of Being Upright anniversary re-imagined, Modern Burdens is coming. Tracy has been recording with the likes of Tanya Donelly, Kay Hanley, and Fred Armisen… sortof.

Will Dailey – I Would Die 4 U

The Year Million – Something Better

Animal Flag – Sensation

Hey Zeus – Gilded

–Sat, July 22 Grub, Sweat and Beers, at O’Brien’s Allston

Music at 4:00

Concealed Creatures – Behind the Crowd (Circa 2001)

Dambuilders – Shrine – Encoder, 1994

The Rationales – Ready To Go from Upstream, 2017

–Release show Thurs Aug 3 Middle East down with special guests Oldjack, The Curtis Mayflower, Red Red Rockit, Nate Rogers and The Unreliable Narrators

The Vivs – What A Drag from Odds, 2017

Governor – Snake That Eats Itself, 2017

Camden – Talk About You

Something Sneaky live on Boston Emissions

– song titles go here

–

–

–

Something Sneaky – Brighten

–Mon, Aug 14 at Charlie’s Kitchen with Spelling, Honeymooner, Peace Prize

…..

Ted Billings – American Bedrooms

Graneros – Praying

Carissa Johnson – You Lost You

–Friday, July 21 at The Sinclair, Cambridge with STL GLD, Sidewalk Driver, Dutch Rebelle