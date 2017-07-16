Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 16 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Stewart Copeland of the Police. After that band broke up, he was involved in a number of solo projects as well as a band with famous jazz bassist Stanley Clarke. What was the name of that band?
ANSWER: Animal Logic
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 16th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1966: Cream was formed by Ginger Baker, Jack Bruce, and Eric Clapton . They had their live debut on July 31st of that year at the Windsor Jazz and Blues festival.
- 1981: Harry Chapin died in an auto accident in Jericho, NY. His VW rabbit was rear-ended by a tractor trailer and he had a massive heart attack.
- 1984: Pink Floyd and Eric Clapton launched a joint tour with a show in Stockholm.
- 1996: Styx co-founder and drummer John Panozzo died from gastrointestinal hemorrhage at his home in Chicago. He was 47.
- 2008: R.E.O. Speedwagon was the headliner for “Ridin’ the Storm Out – Floods of 2008 Relief Concert,” a benefit for those in the Midwest battling floods. The show, which took place in Polk County, Iowa, brought in 275-thousand-dollars, while additional money was raised via donations.
In the WZLX ticket stash…
- 1971: Creedence Clearwater Revival was at the Garden.
- 1974: Edgar Winter played the Cape Cod Coliseum.
- 1976: Jefferson Starship flew into the Garden.
- 1977: Blue Oyster Cult played the Cape Cod Coliseum.
- 1978: The marquee above the Paradise read Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.