Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 16 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Stewart Copeland of the Police. After that band broke up, he was involved in a number of solo projects as well as a band with famous jazz bassist Stanley Clarke. What was the name of that band?

Animal Logic

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 16th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1966: Cream was formed by Ginger Baker, Jack Bruce, and Eric Clapton . They had their live debut on July 31st of that year at the Windsor Jazz and Blues festival.

1981: Harry Chapin died in an auto accident in Jericho, NY. His VW rabbit was rear-ended by a tractor trailer and he had a massive heart attack.

1984: Pink Floyd and Eric Clapton launched a joint tour with a show in Stockholm.

1996: Styx co-founder and drummer John Panozzo died from gastrointestinal hemorrhage at his home in Chicago. He was 47.

2008: R.E.O. Speedwagon was the headliner for "Ridin' the Storm Out – Floods of 2008 Relief Concert," a benefit for those in the Midwest battling floods. The show, which took place in Polk County, Iowa, brought in 275-thousand-dollars, while additional money was raised via donations.

