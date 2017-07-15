SixX Strings: Corey Feldman – Is He the Rogue Avant-Garde Artist He Thinks He Is?

There seems to be an actor touring the country with a band of Angels backing him. He is drawing quite the crowd stopping at every venue he can; much to the chagrin of his detractors. The most interesting part is his flippant attitude to those who mock him. It doesn’t seem to faze him the slightest bit. What is his secret? Well it is his determination really… oh and the fact that he is a Rogue Avant-Garde Artist pushing through and grabbing the world’s attention!

“What I am is the Rogue Avant-Garde artist who pushed his way through and managed to get the world’s attention, on an independent label, owned by myself with no major money behind me.”

-Corey Feldman

COREY FELDMAN might be a name you have heard of many times over the last few decades. Whether it was for his acting work in major budget films of the 80’s such as Gremlins (1984), The Goonies (1985), Stand by Me (1986), The Lost Boys (1987), License to Drive (1988), Dream a Little Dream (1989), the emancipation from his parents, his TV series The Two Coreys (2007) with late friend and co-star Corey Haim, or his now infamous Today show performance to promote his most recent album ‘Angelic 2 the Core’; this entertainer seems to be making waves in a very large sea of sharks! Now, it is of no surprise that Corey has had his fair share of knocks in life too. His addiction issues, failed marriages, or the death of his very close friend would be enough to shake the confidence of most, but not this Corey. This artist is charging forward whether you think he deserves it or not.

“The things that people say and expect from us are kind of mind blowing…”

-Corey Feldman

It seems to be that Corey Feldman’s music career is what is getting the most attention as of late. That attention has not been all that favorable though. To be honest, it has been downright negative and aggressive. The world was left scratching their heads after his Today show performance last fall, and it still seems to be drawing a level of scoff that might arguably be more than the rock band Nickelback. People have very firmly pointed a finger at Corey Feldman & The Angels saying he and his all-female backing band have no place performing on any stage, let alone releasing the recent double album ‘Angelic 2 The Core’ (Angelic Funkadelic and Angelic Rockadelic) or their ’Heavenly Tour’.

“We’re selling out I’d say at least 60% of the venues that we’re playing and you know, if they’re not sold out, then they’re 70% full.”

-Corey Feldman

The funny thing about his tour is that for all the haters (or as he calls them detractors), the people are coming out to see him perform. They are coming out in droves at that! What is the reason I wondered, after I recently caught his live show at The Whiskey Barrel Bar in Haverhill, MA. I mean he has declared he doesn’t care what people say because they are bringing an A-Level, top quality and high-end production with some of the best musicians out there. Yes, the size of the local venue limited his ability to do most of the show features such as lasers, bubbles, video screens, or various costume changes. When asked about how the tour was going he responded, “We created a theater size tour and it fits very well in a theater. It doesn’t fit so well in a bar.” Regardless of the size and accommodations for his stop here, the venue had to add a second night just to fulfill the interest in tickets. Ironically, both nights were stuffed to the rafters with curious onlookers and might I say it… some FANS!

I had the chance to sit down with Corey before his show on the first night to discuss the tour, his recent tooth incident, and his plan to prove all his doubters wrong. We even discussed his current project with Don Dokken of the 80’s metal band Dokken, his next vampire movie (hopefully) coming out near Halloween where he plays a transgendered head vampire named Queenie, and his Lifetime network show about ‘The Two Coreys’ period of his life due out later this year.

Take a listen to our chat and think about whether or not dedication and confidence outweigh all in the current state of our society… or if just being the best is all that counts.

Check it,

SixX