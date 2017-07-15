Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 15 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1998 Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer suffered second-degree burns on his body after a fire at a gas station in Scituate. The explosion occurred while he was gassing up his car. What ride did he scorch?

A Ferrari worth $150,000.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 15th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1968 : The debut album from Creedence Clearwater Revival was released, it was simply entitled “Creedence Clearwater Revival”. Two years later the band’s best-selling “Cosmos Factory” album hit the stores.

1977: Kinks lead singer Ray Davies announced that he was quitting the band. Brother Dave Davies didn't think it would last, and he was right.

1989: More than 200,000 people crammed into Venice, Italy for a free Pink Floyd concert. Residents complained about the noise, littering and drug use.

1998: Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer suffered second-degree burns on his hands, arms and legs at a gas station fire in Scituate. Because of his injuries, the band had to postpone the first 13 dates of its North American tour.

2002: A boat captained by Bob Seger won its division in the 78th annual Port Huron-to-Mackinac Island sailboat race.

