The Clementine Senseless Survey

Kevin doesn’t always have good luck finding willing participants for the survey on Fridays, but after one call going straight to voicemail he got a woman on the line who just didn’t know when to hang up.

The questions started fairly innocently, like wondering if she ever had aspirations of being a Vegas cocktail waitress, and if she’d ever texted children in the same house bribing them to get you the remote…

Things soon moved in a slightly darker direction when Kevin wanted to know if she thought clementines are sexy in their red fishnet packaging, and what would men do if they menstruated instead of women?

Be sure to stay until the end to hear what the sluttiest condiment is!

