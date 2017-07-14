Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Kevin Talked to Women Partying Before the Anniversary Show

July 14, 2017 8:15 AM
Filed Under: Boston

After Heather talked about being uncomfortable on stage to begin with, she went into a story about she was being mistaken for a roadie.

Kevin ended up bailing her out when he yelled her name. Kevin then played us audio of some female listeners where he asked them the name of the lead singer of Boston before the Anniversary show. None of them got it right.

Then another woman chimed in to ask her and brought up the year of the anniversary show. She then begged for a koozie afterwards.

Hear the ladies that have been hanging out since 2 pm before the big anniversary show started.

