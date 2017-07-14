Did The ZLX Listener That Got Fired For Calling Us Find a Job?

We checked back in with Maureen this morning after talking with her earlier this week. She was fired for calling us trying to win tickets over 100 times!

We then put out the word to try and help her get a new job. Some people though didn’t think she should be rehired because of certain reasons.

Kevin read those emails on the air but Heather defended her which was accurate. She did say she had one interview already and a few other leads including one lead Kevin gave her.

Maureen then told a story of trying to hook up Kevin with nachos during the Anniversary show. Hear the story and if you think you’d hire her. Let us know.

