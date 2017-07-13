The On Vacation Senseless Survey

Kevin did the dialing this morning and rang up a somewhat soft spoken gent that asked what did Kevin need to know. That gave Kevin the open to just start asking the questions.

The first senseless question was would you like to know how to carve faces into vegetables and followed up with the worst part of a community swimming pool is the community. He said no to both.

When Kevin asked what his favorite rap song for big butts was, he said he didn’t have one. This guy came out of his soft spoken shell and grew increasingly mad at Kevin and hung up while the last question was being asked.

It then turned into a quick discussion about Pete being off the show.

