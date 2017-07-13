Kevin’s Treasure Hunting Returns!

Kevin returned to his treasure hunting ways yesterday after the Anniversary ticket drop up in Saugus.

Of course, Kevin acted like he was on a TV while doing his hunting from describing his digging to what he dug up. Mike chimed in with some hilarious text messages that enjoyed it to what they like the most about his treasure hunting audio. One word: breathing.

Kevin described what he found after digging for a bit and posted the picture on the twittersphere.

Hear it all and let us know if Kevin should keep his treasure hunting to himself and share it all for your listening pleasure.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.