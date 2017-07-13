Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

It was a “PARTY” At Our Ticket Drop Yesterday

July 13, 2017 8:30 AM
Boston

We heard the vacationing Pete McKenzie’s voice who talked to a woman yesterday at the Anniversary show ticket drop at Kelly’s Roast Beef in Saugus. He talked to a woman that was sent down to get tickets for her husband but she doesn’t even want to go to the show. Her voice is pretty raspy so Pete has some fun with her.

Meanwhile, Kevin ran into Bill the Uber driver who confronted him over not tipping the Uber driver. They went back and forth about it. Kevin lamented that he confronted him while he was eating. NOTE TO LISTENERS: Don’t Talk to Kevin Karlson While He Is Eating!

Finally, Kevin talked to a woman that brought her son along to get some tickets. Listen to find out how old he was.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

