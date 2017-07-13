Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 13 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1973 the self-titled debut album from Queen was released. John Deacon, the bass player, was credited with a different name on the album. What was the altered moniker?

Deacon John

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 13th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1973: The self titled debut LP from Queen was released.

1985: Queen was one of many bands that played on two stages, one in London and the other in Philadelphia, for the benefit of Bob Geldof's "Band-Aid" charity to feed the starving millions in Africa. Entitled "Live-Aid", the 16 hour concert was broadcast around the world to over a billion and a half people, including behind the iron curtain. Highlights included the reunions of Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin and the Who, plus a set by Paul McCartney and also Mick Jagger with Tina Turner.

1992: Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band performed at the Montreaux Jazz Festival in Switzerland. A live album was released from that gig.

1995: Geddy Lee of Rush sang "Oh Canada" before the All-Star Game at Baltimore's Camden Yards.

2000: Yoko Ono filed a copyright infringement suit against a rapid transit company in Japan because it was using an unauthorized portrait of John Lennon on its tickets.

2007: Queen guitarist Brian May was in the Canary Islands for the "first light" ceremony marking the initial use of the great canary telescope, one of the most powerful telescopes in the world.

