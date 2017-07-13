Billy Corgan to Sell Smashing Pumpkins Guitars and Other Gear

By Abby Hassler

Billy Corgan has partnered with online gear marketplace Reverb to sell equipment he used to record and tour for many Smashing Pumpkins records. Corgan will list over 100 guitars, amps and other items on the website.

“Of all the artist-owned gear we’ve been fortunate to sell on Reverb, this collection of gear from Billy Corgan has arguably the most historic prominence – you can feel it when you pick up any one piece,” Reverb’s Jim Tuerk said, reports Rolling Stone. “These are the tools that not only defined one of the all-time greats but an entire generation of music.”

Non-guitar items include the drum machine he used on his original Pumpkins demos and his 1969 Gibson EB-3 Bass, which he writes has a very “Jack Bruce” sound. “I used this on everything from Mellon Collie to Machina,” Corgan added. “It’s one of those secret weapon recording basses.”