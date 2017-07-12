The Bank Senseless Survey

The Senseless Survey today was taken by a woman that said she is part of a neighborhood watch.

Kevin started out asking if she thought Jos A Bank was an actual bank and she said she’s not familiar with that. Kevin then asked if fruit tasted better in the 80’s and she asked where he was calling from again. One dad joke put in there made her more confused about Aaron Burr’s brother.

After a question about chicken and sharpies, she asked if her brother gave Kevin this phone number. Kevin said no.

She hung during the last question so take a listen and answer it for yourself.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.