Metalhead Mike Bought Gronk’s Ball

Rob Gronkowski was on the Home Shopping Network last night at midnight and Mike liked it so much, he purchased the item.

It’s a Bluetooth football that lights up. We played audio of his pitch of the ball which wasn’t really stellar but Mike filled in the details left out. We then moved onto the “challenge” where the host wanted Gronk to strip down if they sold 1,000 balls.

Heather said that’s when Mike was moved to buy it. During HSN viewing, people like to call in about the product and one woman from Louisiana called in to hit on Gronk asking him to say her name. It was a little cringe worthy.

Hear the audio of it all and what is the 2nd item Mike has ever purchased through the network.

