How Did Heather’s Former Student Do Day 2 on Jeopardy?

July 12, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Alex Trebek, Heather Ford, Jeopardy

Last night, Heather’s former student Richard was on Day 2 of competing on Jeopardy and Heather was proud of him for being on the show.

She said she taught them nothing but were all great kids. Richard went on to be a lawyer. Heather noticed that they edited down the story between Richard and Alex Trebek because they seemed to have talked forever about his trips overseas.

On last night’s show, they talked about a camel ride from Lawrence of Arabia. We played the audio of it but visually you could tell it was edited. We fast forward to the final round where the final clue was about geography.

Hear the question and if Richard made it to go on to Day 3.

