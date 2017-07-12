Do Listeners Recognize Carter Alan’s Voice When He’s Not On The Radio?

While at one of our Anniversary show ticket stops, Kevin asked people if they could recognize a voice he played off his phone. Before we got to that, Kevin talked about what he’s going to do before the stop today in Saugus which is….using his metal detector.

Pete read of some texts to make sure it was ok to do so and what to look out for. We then get into the audio where the first listener Curtis was asked to play along. Kevin played the audio and Curtis said it was Carlton. He was sure about it.

Another listener couldn’t name it at first but then yelled Karlson! He said he listens to Cha Chi on the weekends. Both guys were then quizzed about the age of the station which they both got wrong.

Kevin then played audio of someone else that is from the show. Hear who it was, their reaction to it and one last fella that tried to guess.

