David Gilmour Releases Trailer For Historic ‘Live at Pompeii’ Concert

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Pink Floyd fans, brace yourselves. A stunning new trailer for David Gilmour Live at Pompeii has been released in anticipation of the film’s September 13th premiere, and it looks amazing.

Last July, David Gilmour descended on the Pompeii Amphitheater for two nights of Pink Floyd classics and modern Gilmour originals. The 2016 performances marked the Floyd frontman’s return to the famed amphitheater nearly 45 years after the band recorded their 1972 film Live at Pompeii.

Filmaker Gavin Elder directed the new movie, which will run for one night only in 2,000 theaters around the world. More information on participating theaters and tickets can be found here.

Highlights of the 2016 Gilmour solo concert include a searing version of “Comfortably Numb,” and a rare live performance of “Great Gig In the Sky.” Watch Gilmour rip into his “Comfortably Numb” solo as an impressive light show shoots out across the crowd in the trailer down below.