Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 12 in Classic Rock History

July 12, 2017 1:00 AM

Happy birthday to Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac! The singer and keyboardist joined the band all the way back in 1970 on what album?

ANSWER: “Kiln House”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 12th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • 1962: The Rolling Stones made their live debut at London’s Marquee Club.  The band’s name was inspired by “Rolling Stone,” a 1950’s Muddy Waters song.
  • 1969: Blind Faith made its live US debut at Madison Square Garden in New York.
  • 1988: Sussex University in England awarded an honorary degree to Paul McCartney.
  • 1989: Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, and Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead appeared before a congressional caucus and discussed the destruction of the Malaysian rain forests.
  • 2003: Singer Rob Halford announced that he was rejoining Judas Priest for a new album and tour, which marked the first time he’d worked with the group in 13 years.

In the WZLX ticket stash…

  • 1972: Deep Purple shook the trees on the Boston Common.
  • 1977: Emerson Lake & Palmer played there.
  • 1979: It was the Marshall Tucker Band also at Boston Garden.
  • 1980: The Allman Brothers Band played Cape Cod Coliseum.
  • 1989: The Who played the first of two nights at Sullivan Stadium in Foxboro.
