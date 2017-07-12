Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 12 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac! The singer and keyboardist joined the band all the way back in 1970 on what album?

“Kiln House”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 12th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1962: The Rolling Stones made their live debut at London’s Marquee Club. The band’s name was inspired by “Rolling Stone,” a 1950’s Muddy Waters song.

1969: Blind Faith made its live US debut at Madison Square Garden in New York.

1988: Sussex University in England awarded an honorary degree to Paul McCartney.

1989: Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, and Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead appeared before a congressional caucus and discussed the destruction of the Malaysian rain forests.

2003: Singer Rob Halford announced that he was rejoining Judas Priest for a new album and tour, which marked the first time he'd worked with the group in 13 years.

