Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

What Kevin Left Behind in Vegas Might Shock You

July 11, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: Kevin Karlson, Las Vegas, vacation, Vegas

Kevin got a call yesterday from the hotel he stayed at while in Vegas. Apparently, he and the missus left something behind.

Kevin challenged the show and listeners to guess what it was even throwing some money on the line. Some of the items ranged from sombreros, boots, clippers, keys, a sex toy and someone even mentioned an un-flushed toilet.

Kevin was confident no one would get it. Heather wanted a guess but shut that down. More guesses came in like a seat, money and radio equipment. Pete threw out a cigar at the end along with a caller saying a sleep apnea machine.

Kevin finally gave a hint it had something to do with the bed.

Listen, guess and be shocked at what it was when it is revealed.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live