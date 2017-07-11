Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

How Did One of Heather’s Former Students Do on Jeopardy?

July 11, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Alex Trebek, Heather Ford, Jeopardy

For those that don’t know, Heather was once a teacher and helped shape the minds of some kids for a period in her life before her “illustrious” radio career.

One of those students she helped mold was on Jeopardy last night. Kevin asked about if he was a good student and if he was “Hot For Teacher” at any point. Heather said he was a good student and smarter than her.

We played the audio of him on the show and Alex Trebek seemed excited about one of his trips. Hear it all and see if he won!

