Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 11 in Classic Rock History

In 1979 Neil Young’s movie “Rust Never Sleeps” premiered in California. He got the title from his friends in the new-wave band Devo. That group appeared with Young in another one of his films – which one?
ANSWER: “Human Highway”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 11th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1969: Blind Faith was slated to play at the Festival Fairgrounds in Newport, Rhode Island, but the show was cancelled.
- 1979: Neil Young’s concert movie “Rust Never Sleeps” premiered at the Bruin Theater in Westwood, California. The album of the same name was also released.
- 2006: The Stones resumed the European leg of their “A Bigger Bang Tour” with a show in Milan. The tour had been delayed six weeks after Keith Richards’ much-publicized fall from a tree in Fiji.
- 2006: Stephen Stills was injured during a Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young concert in Toronto when he cut his hand on a stage lamp. A few stitches solved the problem and the tour continued as planned.
In the WZLX ticket stash…
- 1975: Dave Mason played the Garden.
- 1976: KISS was at the Cape Cod Coliseum.
- 2002: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers played the Tweeter Center.