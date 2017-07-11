Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 11 in Classic Rock History

In 1979 Neil Young’s movie “Rust Never Sleeps” premiered in California. He got the title from his friends in the new-wave band Devo. That group appeared with Young in another one of his films – which one?

“Human Highway”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 11th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1969: Blind Faith was slated to play at the Festival Fairgrounds in Newport, Rhode Island, but the show was cancelled.

1979: Neil Young's concert movie "Rust Never Sleeps" premiered at the Bruin Theater in Westwood, California. The album of the same name was also released.

2006: The Stones resumed the European leg of their "A Bigger Bang Tour" with a show in Milan. The tour had been delayed six weeks after Keith Richards' much-publicized fall from a tree in Fiji.

2006: Stephen Stills was injured during a Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young concert in Toronto when he cut his hand on a stage lamp. A few stitches solved the problem and the tour continued as planned.

