Beatles’ ‘Yellow Submarine’ Coming to Comics in 2018 for 50th Anniversary

By Annie Reuter

The Beatles will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Yellow Submarine in 2018 and the major milestone will be honored with a new comic book adaptation by Titan Comics.

Related: The Beatles ‘Yellow Submarine’ is the LEGO Set You Need



According to The Hollywood Reporter, MAD Magazine editor Bill Morrison will write and illustrate the comic which is scheduled to be released for the movie’s 50th anniversary next year.

“We’re thrilled to be publishing The Beatles: Yellow Submarine for the 50th Anniversary of this fantastic movie,” Chris Teather, publishing director at Titan Comics, said in a statement. “We can’t wait for Beatles fans to experience this official adaptation.”

In 1999, Morrison was originally hired to put together a similar adaptation but the Beatles’ former label, Apple, backed out of the deal. His storyline and illustrations will pay tribute to the film Yellow Submarine which was released in July 1968 and had animated versions of Paul, John, George and Ringo as they attempted to rescue Pepperland from the Blue Meanies. For a preview of the illustrations, visit THR.