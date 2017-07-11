A ZLX Listener Was Fired For Calling The Station

We had listener Maureen on the show this morning after posting on Kevin’s Facebook page that she was fired calling the station over 100 times trying to get concert tickets.

She said it was done during a down time at work so it wasn’t hurting what she was doing. She quoted her letter of termination saying it was an abuse of company time and was unprofessional of a manager.

She’s still in shock but loves ZLX. She is looking for a new job and has already spoken to her ex-boss on what she could put for a reason for leaving.

Kevin wants to help her find a job as a Quality Control Manager. Kevin then read some of the other Facebook comments left.

Hear what she had to say about the whole situation.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.