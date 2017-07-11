A Sleepy Senseless Survey

Kevin rang up a young guy who sounded really tired and sleepy while answering these questions.

First senseless question off the bat was if service dogs get jealous of other dogs that are spoiled and unemployed. The guy never thought of it. He asked Kevin if it was a real thing when the question was posed to him that 98 percent serial killers don’t wet their toothbrush before brushing.

After asking about a super language and the phrase “cool beans”, Kevin asked about tattoos and the caller said he doesn’t judge people. You could hear his voice growing increasingly irritated when asked about smoking on the toilet, volunteer work and nudists.

Before he hung up, he let out a big sigh. Check it out and try not to fall asleep.

