Pete Isn’t Ready For His Daughter To Be Home All Summer

Pete’s daughter finally finished doing her teaching and has the whole summer off! She did have things lined up like taking a master’s course but that didn’t happen.

Pete then played audio of his daughter taking to his wife/mother about all the crap she brought home from school in huge bags. You’d think it might be less than five but it was almost 20 bags!

Since she is taking up so much room now, Pete played audio of his wife saying she should start paying rent now. He then brought up a big couch that he wanted to get rid off.

Hear the rest of the conversation and the gasp over the bags of school crap.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.