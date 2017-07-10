Not Being Prepared Senseless Survey

Fresh off of a vacation, Kevin jumped right back into his role of harassing unsuspecting strangers. He quickly found out that not everybody is at their best or their most tolerant on a Monday morning…

The unlucky recipient of this mornings call was suspicious early, but cooperated, answering questions about the longevity of smoothie stores, meeting creepy murderers from the internet, and if she has ever asked for a spotter on an elliptical.

When Kevin wanted to know if she has ever asked her pharmacist for wine pairings to go with her medication, things went downhill quickly.

Listen to see how long she would put up with his line of questioning!

