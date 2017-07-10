Mamma Mia! Jackson Went to the Pizza Festival

We sent Jackson to the Boston Pizza Festival that happened over the weekend. He went on Sunday afternoon and talked to some people that attended.

The first guy he talked to was promoting some delivery service so Kevin asked him if he was getting paid for it.

Then it was onto the pizza questions. They ranged from their favorite toppings, is pineapple a real topping, have they ate a whole pizza by themselves and had them recite “I can’t believe I ate the whole pizza!” in an Italian accent.

Hear what everyone’s response was to his questions. Kevin and Jackson then went over some Facebook comments made about the event to agree or disagree.

