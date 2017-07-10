Kevin Wants To Know “What’s Your Stance?”

Kevin asked Pete and Heather what their stance was on a series of questions. They didn’t know where this was going to go at first.

The first question Kevin asked them to respond to was would you pick up the bone from a steak and eat the goodness left on it in a restaurant. Heather said it depends on the restaurant but in Vegas, of course. Pete said he’s always down to eat good stuff off the bone of a nice steak.

Kevin then followed up with what’s your stance on licking your fingers in a restaurant after eating ribs for instance. Heater says but Pete said yes.

The next question was about blowing your nose into a cloth napkin. That’s when Heather yelled out “Are these all the faux paux…” and Kevin said yup, all of them he did while in Vegas.

The last one everyone can agree on is bad and shouldn’t be done.

Hear the clip to find out what the last thing he did.

