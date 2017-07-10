Watch Foo Fighters Entire Nos Alive Portugal Set

By Robyn Collins

As promised, the Foo Fighters delivered an epic-ly long set Friday night, July 7 at Lisbon’s Nos Alive event in Passeio Marítimo de Algés. The two and a half hour set started at midnight.

They opened the show with “All My Life,” “Times Like These,” and “Learn to Fly.” Dave Grohl and drummer Taylor Hawkins shared the love and the mic on ‘Cold Day in the Sun,” with the percussionist taking lead vocals.

Related: Foo Fighters Reveal Meaning Behind ‘Concrete And Gold’

The band covered Queen, The Ramones, and The Cult, who had played earlier in the evening. The Kills’ Alison Mosshart, who had performed earlier, joined the band on their new “La Dee Da.”

Watch the entire performance: