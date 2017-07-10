Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 10 in Classic Rock History

July 10, 2017 1:00 AM

In 1990 Robert Plant performed at Great Woods. What was his big-selling album (his 5th release) of that year?

ANSWER: “Manic Nirvana”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 10th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • 1965: “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” became the first Rolling Stones single to hit #1 in America.
  • 1968: Eric Clapton announced that Cream would dissolve after its fall “Farewell Tour” and Royal Albert Hall concerts.
  • 1986: Jerry Garcia fell into a diabetic coma which lasted for five days.  The coma had been induced by an abscessed tooth.
  • 1993: Bob Seger married Juanita Dorricott.
  • 2002: Who bassist John Entwistle was laid to rest in a private funeral service in his hometown of Oxford, England.  Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey and one-time Who drummer Kenny Jones were among the mourners.
  • 2007: Brian May of Queen received an honorary doctorate of sciences for his interest in astronomy and physics from Exeter University in Britain.
  • 2008: The original hand-painted bass drum head used in the cover photo for the Beatles’ 1967 album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” sold at an auction for a staggering one-million-67-thousand-346-dollars.

Checking out the WZLX ticket stash…

  • 1990: Robert Plant played at Great Woods.
