Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 10 in Classic Rock History

In 1990 Robert Plant performed at Great Woods. What was his big-selling album (his 5th release) of that year?

“Manic Nirvana”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 10th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1965: “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” became the first Rolling Stones single to hit #1 in America.

1968: Eric Clapton announced that Cream would dissolve after its fall "Farewell Tour" and Royal Albert Hall concerts.

1986: Jerry Garcia fell into a diabetic coma which lasted for five days. The coma had been induced by an abscessed tooth.

1993: Bob Seger married Juanita Dorricott.

2002: Who bassist John Entwistle was laid to rest in a private funeral service in his hometown of Oxford, England. Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey and one-time Who drummer Kenny Jones were among the mourners.

2007: Brian May of Queen received an honorary doctorate of sciences for his interest in astronomy and physics from Exeter University in Britain.

2008: The original hand-painted bass drum head used in the cover photo for the Beatles' 1967 album "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" sold at an auction for a staggering one-million-67-thousand-346-dollars.

