Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 10 in Classic Rock History

In 1990 Robert Plant performed at Great Woods. What was his big-selling album (his 5th release) of that year?
ANSWER: “Manic Nirvana”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 10th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1965: “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” became the first Rolling Stones single to hit #1 in America.
- 1968: Eric Clapton announced that Cream would dissolve after its fall “Farewell Tour” and Royal Albert Hall concerts.
- 1986: Jerry Garcia fell into a diabetic coma which lasted for five days. The coma had been induced by an abscessed tooth.
- 1993: Bob Seger married Juanita Dorricott.
- 2002: Who bassist John Entwistle was laid to rest in a private funeral service in his hometown of Oxford, England. Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey and one-time Who drummer Kenny Jones were among the mourners.
- 2007: Brian May of Queen received an honorary doctorate of sciences for his interest in astronomy and physics from Exeter University in Britain.
- 2008: The original hand-painted bass drum head used in the cover photo for the Beatles’ 1967 album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” sold at an auction for a staggering one-million-67-thousand-346-dollars.
Checking out the WZLX ticket stash…
- 1990: Robert Plant played at Great Woods.