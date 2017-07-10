Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Bealtes Set To Release ‘Yellow Submarine’ Comic Book For 50th Anniversary

July 10, 2017 11:30 AM
Filed Under: 50th Anniversary, beatles, Rami Abou-Sabe, YELLOW SUBMARINE

By Rami Abou-Sabe

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Beatles’ psychedelic Yellow Submarine, the band’s Apple Corporation has authorized a comic book adaptation of the 1968 film.

RELATED: Paul McCartney Met John Lennon 60 Years Ago Today

Set to be produced by Titan Comics for a 2018 release, The Beatles: Yellow Submarine will follow the band on their nautical adventures as they encounter the famed Blue Meanies. The comic will be written and illustrated by MAD Magazine editor Bill Morrison.

“We’re thrilled to be publishing The Beatles: Yellow Submarine for the 50th Anniversary of this fantastic movie,” Titan’s Chris Teather told The Hollywood Reporter. “We can’t wait for Beatles fans to experience this official adaptation.”

yellow submarine comic Bealtes Set To Release Yellow Submarine Comic Book For 50th Anniversary

Bill Morrison/Titan Comics

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live