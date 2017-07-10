Bealtes Set To Release ‘Yellow Submarine’ Comic Book For 50th Anniversary

By Rami Abou-Sabe

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Beatles’ psychedelic Yellow Submarine, the band’s Apple Corporation has authorized a comic book adaptation of the 1968 film.

Set to be produced by Titan Comics for a 2018 release, The Beatles: Yellow Submarine will follow the band on their nautical adventures as they encounter the famed Blue Meanies. The comic will be written and illustrated by MAD Magazine editor Bill Morrison.

“We’re thrilled to be publishing The Beatles: Yellow Submarine for the 50th Anniversary of this fantastic movie,” Titan’s Chris Teather told The Hollywood Reporter. “We can’t wait for Beatles fans to experience this official adaptation.”