Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 9 in Classic Rock History

In 1995 Jerry Garcia played his last concert with the Grateful Dead. Who warmed up for the Dead at that concert in Chicago’s Soldier’s Field?

The Band

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 9th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1969: Rolling Stone Brian Jones was laid to rest six days after being found dead in his swimming pool.

Rolling Stone Brian Jones was laid to rest six days after being found dead in his swimming pool. 1971: Jim Morrison was also buried, in the Pere Lachaise Cemetery in Paris.

Jim Morrison was also buried, in the Pere Lachaise Cemetery in Paris. 1972: Paul McCartney opened his first scheduled tour with Wings at Chateauvillon, a village in the south of France. Some 2,000 fans witnessed McCartney’s first scheduled stage appearance since the Beatles played Candlestick Park in 1966. Earlier that year, the Wings had done some unannounced college gigs in England.

Paul McCartney opened his first scheduled tour with Wings at Chateauvillon, a village in the south of France. Some 2,000 fans witnessed McCartney’s first scheduled stage appearance since the Beatles played Candlestick Park in 1966. Earlier that year, the Wings had done some unannounced college gigs in England. 1996: Deep Purple performed “Smoke on the Water” at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland. It was the first time the band had played the song in the Swiss city that inspired the tune.

Checking out the W Z L X ticket stash…