Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 8 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Jaimo! As one of the founding members of the Allman Brothers Band, the drummer is now one of only two original members still alive. Who is the other one?

Dickey Betts

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 8th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1967: The Jimi Hendrix Experience was the opening act for the Monkees at a concert at Braves Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The incompatibility between the two bands was quickly obvious and Hendrix only opened seven shows for the Monkees before being dropped from the tour.

1972: David Bowie proclaimed himself "Ziggy" during his set at the Save the Whales Benefit at Royal Festival Hall in London.

1972: Rod Stewart , Elp, Edgar Winter, J. Geils, Humble Pie and several more bands played the Pocono Speedway in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania State Turnpike was closed when a quarter million people showed up!

1984: U2's Bono joined Bob Dylan on stage at Slane's Castle in Ireland for a performance of "Blowin' in the Wind".

2003: A lock of Elvis Presley's hair and one of his teeth showed up on EBay.

