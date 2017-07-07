Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 7 in Classic Rock History

In 2006 Pink Floyd’s Syd Barrett died from diabetes. Floyd’s original singer and guitarist last appeared with the group on what album?

1968’s “A Saucerful of Secrets”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 7th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1963: The Rolling Stones made their television debut on “Thank Your Lucky Stars”. They played “Come On”.

1968: The Yardbirds split up. Jimmy Page went on to form Led Zeppelin.

1969: London's Chelsea Town Hall marked the site of the first appearance of John Lennon and Yoko Ono with the Plastic Ono Band, out to promote "Give Peace a Chance" recorded in May of that year during their "bed-in' in room 1742 at the hotel La Reine Elizabeth in Montreal, Canada.

1980: It was John Bonham's last show with Led Zeppelin at the end of a very successful European tour at Eissporthall in West Berlin. The band closed with "Whole Lotta Love" which had begun their anthem. Their U.S. tour was to have begun in October later that year but Bonham died in September.

1984: Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A" hit the top of the album charts.

2006: Pink Floyd's Syd Barrett died of complications of diabetes. He was 60.

