Paul McCartney Met John Lennon 60 Years Ago Today

July 6, 2017 9:59 AM
Filed Under: George Harrison, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Rami Abou-Sabe, The Beatles, The Quarrymen

By Rami Abou-Sabe

The day was July 6th, 1957 when Paul McCartney and John Lennon first met during a church party at St Peter’s in Liverpool. That fateful encounter would go on to spawn one of the largest cultural shifts in modern history, giving birth to The Beatles and the greatest songwriting duo of all time.

Lennon and his band The Quarrymen were performing onstage when McCartney rolled up on his bicycle. Quarrymen member Rod Davis tells Billboard the band was playing the Del-Vikings’ doo-wop tune “Come Go With Me” when McCartney arrived, guitar in tow.

Len Garry, a fellow Quarryman, recalls watching McCartney give a Little Richard impersonation on his guitar later in the afternoon. Stunned by McCartney’s skills, Garry turned to Lennon and remarked how even John couldn’t pull that off. The teenage Lennon said nothing in return.

A few months later, a fifteen-year-old McCartney had joined The Quarrymen as rhythm guitarist. In February of 1958, McCartney invited his young friend George Harrison to join the band. Harrison was admitted as a lead guitarist by a reluctant Lennon after weeks of pleading, and the rest – as they say – is history.

