Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 6 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 2004 Paul McCartney attended a 40th Anniversary screening of the Beatles film “A Hard Day’s Night.” The movie originally had a different title in Germany for some reason – what was it?
ANSWER: “Yeah Yeah Yeah”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 6th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1964: The Beatles’ first film “A Hard Day’s Night” received a royal premiere at London’s Pavilion Theatre. Princess Margaret attended.
- 1965: The Jefferson Airplane was formed by singer Marty Balin and guitarist Paul Kantner in San Francisco’s Haight Ashbury district.
- 1973: Queen released its first single “Keep Yourself Alive”.
- 1975: Filming began on David Bowie’s “The Man Who Fell to Earth.”
- 1977: Pink Floyd performed the last date of their “Animals” tour at Olympic Stadium in Montreal, Quebec. Roger Waters became so upset with a rowdy front row fan that he signaled the man forward and then spat in his face. Waters later was alarmed at his own behavior and set about to study his aggressions and need to separate himself from his fans. The result was “The Wall”
- 2004: Paul McCartney attended a special 40th anniversary screening of “A Hard Day’s Night” in London. McCartney said it seemed like it was, quote, “like yesterday”.
- 2006: A lamp sparked an electrical fire at Ozzy Osbourne’s Buckinghampshire mansion. The blaze was contained to a hallway and the property only suffered smoke damage.