Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 6 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 2004 Paul McCartney attended a 40th Anniversary screening of the Beatles film “A Hard Day’s Night.” The movie originally had a different title in Germany for some reason – what was it?

“Yeah Yeah Yeah”

