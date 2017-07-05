Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 5 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1969 the Rolling Stones played a free concert in Hyde Park and used the occasion to salute their late guitarist Brian Jones and introduce their new one Mick Taylor. Jagger read passages from what work onstage as a eulogy of sorts?

The Percy Shelley poem “Adonais”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 5th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Efforts to ban Grateful Dead concerts in the town of Oxford, Maine, fell apart when those pushing for the ban learned that a town ordinance would also ban concerts at the annual county fair. 1995: More than 100 Grateful Dead fans were injured when a deck on which they were dancing collapsed near Wentzville, Missouri.

