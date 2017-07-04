Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Firecracker 400: 50 – 1

July 4, 2017 5:00 PM

As we celebrate our independence and gather with family and friends for a well-deserved long weekend, keep ZLX with you!

We’re counting down the top Classic Rock songs with The Firecracker 400!

It’s a star spangled spectacular featuring the artists that shaped Rock ‘n Roll!

Here are the top 50 songs for Fourth of July Weekend 2017 on WZLX!

50 Led Zeppelin          Black Dog
49 Boston               Foreplay/Long Time
48 Stone Temple Pilots Interstate Love Song
47 Creedence Clearwater               Fortunate Son
46 U2                                New Year’S Day
45 Eagles                           Hotel California
44 Pearl Jam                       Jeremy
43 Aerosmith                      Dream On
42 Foreigner                     Juke Box Hero
41 Bruce Springsteen            Born To Run
40 Tom Petty                   You Don’T Know How It Feels
39 Jimi Hendrix               All Along The Watchtower
38 Steve Miller Band         The Joker
37 Metallica                Turn The Page
36 Alice Cooper            School’S Out
35 ZZ Top           Gimme All Your Lovin’
34 Pink Floyd            Wish You Were Here
33 Ozzy Osbourne        Crazy Train
32 Bad Company         Bad Company
31 Guns N Roses       Sweet Child Of Mine
30 Fleetwood Mac     The Chain
29 Led Zeppelin     Kashmir
28 Def Leppard     Rock Of Ages
27 Lynyrd Skynyrd Sweet Home Alabama
26 Van Halen                         Dreams
25 Who                              Who Are You
24 Aerosmith                       Janie’S Got A Gun
23 Paul Mccartney                 Band On The Run
22 U2                            Where The Streets Have No Name
21 Derek & The Dominos          Layla
20 Boston                      More Than A Feeling
19 Doors                      L.A. Woman
18 Soundgarden               Black Hole Sun
17 Blue Oyster Cult         Don’T Fear The Reaper
16 AC/DC         Thunderstruck
15 Journey                Don’T Stop Believin’
14 Led Zeppelin          Whole Lotta Love
13 Black Sabbath        War Pigs
12 Nirvana             Smells Like Teen Spirit
11 David Bowie        Space Oddity
10 Rolling Stones    Can’T Ya Hear Me Knockin’
9 Tom Petty        Mary Jane’S Last Dance
8 Queen           Bohemian Rhapsody
7 Beatles        A Day In The Life (Incl."Sgt. Peppers")
6 Pearl Jam     Alive
5 Pink Floyd                                                    Comfortably Numb
4 Guns N Roses      Paradise City
3 Aerosmith                                                             Sweet Emotion
2 AC/DC         Back In Black
1 Led Zeppelin   Stairway To Heaven

See the Rest of the Countdown Here

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live