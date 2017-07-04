As we celebrate our independence and gather with family and friends for a well-deserved long weekend, keep ZLX with you!

Here are the top 50 songs for Fourth of July Weekend 2017 on WZLX!

50 Led Zeppelin Black Dog 49 Boston Foreplay/Long Time 48 Stone Temple Pilots Interstate Love Song 47 Creedence Clearwater Fortunate Son 46 U2 New Year’S Day 45 Eagles Hotel California 44 Pearl Jam Jeremy 43 Aerosmith Dream On 42 Foreigner Juke Box Hero 41 Bruce Springsteen Born To Run 40 Tom Petty You Don’T Know How It Feels 39 Jimi Hendrix All Along The Watchtower 38 Steve Miller Band The Joker 37 Metallica Turn The Page 36 Alice Cooper School’S Out 35 ZZ Top Gimme All Your Lovin’ 34 Pink Floyd Wish You Were Here 33 Ozzy Osbourne Crazy Train 32 Bad Company Bad Company 31 Guns N Roses Sweet Child Of Mine 30 Fleetwood Mac The Chain 29 Led Zeppelin Kashmir 28 Def Leppard Rock Of Ages 27 Lynyrd Skynyrd Sweet Home Alabama 26 Van Halen Dreams 25 Who Who Are You 24 Aerosmith Janie’S Got A Gun 23 Paul Mccartney Band On The Run 22 U2 Where The Streets Have No Name 21 Derek & The Dominos Layla 20 Boston More Than A Feeling 19 Doors L.A. Woman 18 Soundgarden Black Hole Sun 17 Blue Oyster Cult Don’T Fear The Reaper 16 AC/DC Thunderstruck 15 Journey Don’T Stop Believin’ 14 Led Zeppelin Whole Lotta Love 13 Black Sabbath War Pigs 12 Nirvana Smells Like Teen Spirit 11 David Bowie Space Oddity 10 Rolling Stones Can’T Ya Hear Me Knockin’ 9 Tom Petty Mary Jane’S Last Dance 8 Queen Bohemian Rhapsody 7 Beatles A Day In The Life (Incl."Sgt. Peppers") 6 Pearl Jam Alive 5 Pink Floyd Comfortably Numb 4 Guns N Roses Paradise City 3 Aerosmith Sweet Emotion 2 AC/DC Back In Black 1 Led Zeppelin Stairway To Heaven

