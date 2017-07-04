As we celebrate our independence and gather with family and friends for a well-deserved long weekend, keep ZLX with you!
We’re counting down the top Classic Rock songs with The Firecracker 400!
It’s a star spangled spectacular featuring the artists that shaped Rock ‘n Roll!
Here are the top 50 songs for Fourth of July Weekend 2017 on WZLX!
|50
|Led Zeppelin
|Black Dog
|49
|Boston
|Foreplay/Long Time
|48
|Stone Temple Pilots
|Interstate Love Song
|47
|Creedence Clearwater
|Fortunate Son
|46
|U2
|New Year’S Day
|45
|Eagles
|Hotel California
|44
|Pearl Jam
|Jeremy
|43
|Aerosmith
|Dream On
|42
|Foreigner
|Juke Box Hero
|41
|Bruce Springsteen
|Born To Run
|40
|Tom Petty
|You Don’T Know How It Feels
|39
|Jimi Hendrix
|All Along The Watchtower
|38
|Steve Miller Band
|The Joker
|37
|Metallica
|Turn The Page
|36
|Alice Cooper
|School’S Out
|35
|ZZ Top
|Gimme All Your Lovin’
|34
|Pink Floyd
|Wish You Were Here
|33
|Ozzy Osbourne
|Crazy Train
|32
|Bad Company
|Bad Company
|31
|Guns N Roses
|Sweet Child Of Mine
|30
|Fleetwood Mac
|The Chain
|29
|Led Zeppelin
|Kashmir
|28
|Def Leppard
|Rock Of Ages
|27
|Lynyrd Skynyrd
|Sweet Home Alabama
|26
|Van Halen
|Dreams
|25
|Who
|Who Are You
|24
|Aerosmith
|Janie’S Got A Gun
|23
|Paul Mccartney
|Band On The Run
|22
|U2
|Where The Streets Have No Name
|21
|Derek & The Dominos
|Layla
|20
|Boston
|More Than A Feeling
|19
|Doors
|L.A. Woman
|18
|Soundgarden
|Black Hole Sun
|17
|Blue Oyster Cult
|Don’T Fear The Reaper
|16
|AC/DC
|Thunderstruck
|15
|Journey
|Don’T Stop Believin’
|14
|Led Zeppelin
|Whole Lotta Love
|13
|Black Sabbath
|War Pigs
|12
|Nirvana
|Smells Like Teen Spirit
|11
|David Bowie
|Space Oddity
|10
|Rolling Stones
|Can’T Ya Hear Me Knockin’
|9
|Tom Petty
|Mary Jane’S Last Dance
|8
|Queen
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|7
|Beatles
|A Day In The Life (Incl."Sgt. Peppers")
|6
|Pearl Jam
|Alive
|5
|Pink Floyd
|Comfortably Numb
|4
|Guns N Roses
|Paradise City
|3
|Aerosmith
|Sweet Emotion
|2
|AC/DC
|Back In Black
|1
|Led Zeppelin
|Stairway To Heaven